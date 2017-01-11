US President-elect Donald Trump admits Russia behind DNC hacking

President-elect Donald Trump conceded that Russia was behind the hacking of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) for the first time in a press conference, Wednesday, adding a little later a few times that perhaps it was another country. He vehemently denied a series of allegations published Tuesday about his involvement in “salacious behaviour” in a Russian hotel room. “It’s all fake news. Its phony stuff. It didn’t happen,” Mr. Trump said. “It was gotten by opponents of ours. It was a group of opponents that got together. Sick people and they got together and put that crap together.” In his first press conference for two months, Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for saying it was false news. “I respected the fact that he said that,” Mr. Trump told reporters.