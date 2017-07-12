US recognise Cyprus’s right to drill in EEZ

A US State Department spokesperson told protothema.gr that the US government backed the right of the Republic of Cyprus to drill in the Cypriot Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) for the exploration of natural gas and oil. Speaking to Michalis Ignatiou of mignatiou.gr and protothema.gr, the official said the US discouraged actions that led to an escalation of tensions in the region. Called to comment on the threats leveled by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan against Cyprus and the companies involved in the consortium, the official responded that the US policy on the Cypriot EEZ was long. “We recognise the right of the Republic of Cyprus to develop its natural resources in its Exclusive Economic Zone. We continue to believe that the oil and gas resources of the island, like all its resources, should be distributed fairly between the two communities as part of a comprehensive settlement. We continue to discourage actions that increase tensions in the region” he stressed.

The US government is deeply concerned about the increase in tensions, which is caused solely by Turkey, and has acccordintg to sources intervened in Ankara making it clear that it [US] is against any crisis in the sensitive eastern Mediterranean region. The issue was discussed during the contacts bewteen US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his Turkish political leadership during the former’s visit to the country on Sunday.