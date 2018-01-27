US Secretary of State says Nord Stream 2 undermines stability in Europe

The US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson expressed his objection to the construction of the planned Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, linking Russia and Germany, during a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart, Jacek Czaputowicz in Warsaw. Mr Tillerson claimed the project would undermine Europe’s energy security.

“Like Poland, the United States is opposed to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. We believe it undermines Europe’s overall energy security and stability,” Tillerson told reporters at the press conference in Warsaw.