US State Department: Turkey’s provocative actions against Greece are contrary to its NATO commitments

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken took aim at Turkey during his first speech to the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The head of American diplomacy criticised Ankara for the violation of the Greek airspace but also in general for the provocative actions that it has been recently exhibiting against Greece.

As he explained, Turkey’s provocative actions in combination with the acquisition of the Russian S-400 system are not in line with Turkey’s NATO commitments.

“We have criticised actions, including by Turkey, which violate international law and its NATO commitments, including its provocative actions against Greece and its airspace violations,” he said.

Mr. Blinken acknowledged that Washington had been following developments in the Eastern Mediterranean with great concern over the past year, with particular reference to Turkish claims. As he pointed out, the United States must play an active role in helping to promote stability in the region. In this light, he said that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all parties in the Eastern Mediterranean must be respected and clarified that resorting to provocative actions and the use of military means could not be the basis for resolving disputes, which should be to be resolved peacefully and diplomatically.