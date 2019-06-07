US stops accepting new Turkish pilots to train on F-35 fighter jets

However, according to sources, the possibility of a reversal of the decision is open if Turkey alters its plans

The two NATO allies have disputed for months over Ankara’s purchase order for Russia’s S-400 air defence systems, which Washington claims could pose a threat to US F-35 fighter jets.

The US took the decision to stop accepting any new Turkish pilots to the US-based F-35 fighter jet training program, previously agreed on with Turkey, Reuters reported, citing US officials.

According to Reuters, two unnamed US officials revealed the decision on F-35 jet training, noting that chances for a policy reversal depended on Ankara.

The US officials said that the decision applied only to upcoming rounds of Turkish pilots and maintenance crews that normally would have come to the United States, according to Reuters.

A formal decision on halting the training of Turkish pilots and maintenance crews at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, however, has not been made, Reuters reported citing officials.

