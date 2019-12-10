US to lift arms embargo against Cyprus

The US Senate if set approve the bill soon

The US is a step closer to lifting an arms embargo on Cyprus standing from 1987, according to the Cyprus News Agency.

The measure will pass as part of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 after there was a bipartisan agreement between Republicans and Democrats on some of the more contentious aspects of the bill.

As the report notes, the bill “repeals existing restrictions on the United States from transferring and exporting weapons, and defense articles and services to the Republic of Cyprus.”