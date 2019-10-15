US will abandon the Greeks, as they did with the Kurds: Russian ambassador to the EU

The Russian Ambassador to the EU Vladimir Chizhov warned Greece from Rhodes, where he attended the International Forum of Dialogues of Culture that the US might abandon it just as it did with the Kurds.

In an interview with the Russian news agency TASS, Chizhov said specifically about the Turkish invasion in northeastern Syria and the US decision to abandon the Kurds:

The problem must be resolved through dialogue. The EU also does not include the government at Damascus and we, of course, do include them. We are ready to mediate between Ankara and the Kurds and between the Kurds and Damascus. We had warned the Kurds that the Americans will abandon them. And here, in Rhodes, I can personally warn the Greeks about it, that they will have the same fate as the Kurds.

On the Defense Cooperation Agreement Greece signed with the US during the visit of US Foreign Minister Mike Pompeo to Athens, the Russian Ambassador to the EU replied: