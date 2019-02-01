US withdraws from INF Treaty

However, the US might still return to compliance in 180 days if Moscow meets its demands

The US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has announced that Washington has suspended its participation in the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).

Mr. Pompeo added, however, that the US might still return to compliance in 180 days if Moscow meets its demands.

He also said that Washington will notify Russia and other states that it fully withdraws from the accord in six months.

“The US suspends its obligations under the INF Treaty effective February 2nd”, Pompeo told journalists during a briefing.

The INF Treaty, banning ground-based missiles with a range between 500km and 5.500km, was signed by the US and the USSR in 1987 and has been a cornerstone of European security ever since.

This move comes after years of US accusation against Russia for violations of the agreement, which Russia however denies.