USA, Canada & Mexico to host 2026 Fifa World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, with a united bid from North America winning the right to host soccer’s showcase event, the sport’s world governing body decided on Wednesday.

The united bid was selected over a competing bid from Morocco, in a vote among some 203 FIFA members that was held in Moscow on the eve of the 2018 World Cup, hosted by Russia. The tally was 134 votes for the united bid and 65 votes for Morocco.

“Thank you so, so very much for this incredible honor,” Carlos Cordeiro, president of the U.S. soccer federation, said after the vote was taken. “Thank you for entrusting us with this privilege.

source: npr.org