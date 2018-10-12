Usain Bolt scores first goal in Australia (video)

Usain Bolt scored his first goals in professional football after being included in the starting line up for Australia’s Central Coast Mariners in a pre-season friendly.
Bolt, who is trying out for a professional contract, scored twice against Macarthur South West United in Sydney.
Bolt put the Mariners 3-0 up in the 55th minute after a strong left-footed finish, celebrating with his trademark ‘Lightning Bolt’ pose.
The Jamaican then capitalised on a defensive blunder by the opposing team to score his second on the 61′ before being replaced with the score at 4-0.
The eight-time Olympic champion, who retired from athletics in 2017, arrived at the Mariners in August in a bid to realise one of his long-term dreams of becoming a pro football player.
Here it is, @usainbolt, the footballer, scores his maiden Mariners goal. What a moment! Don’t think limits! ⚡ #SWSvCCM #CCMFC 🎥@FOXFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/X7zrqmrYCZ
— Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) October 12, 2018