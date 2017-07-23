Varoufakis revelations in new book spark political firestorm

The book authored by former Finance Minister Yianis Varoufakis titled “Adults in the Room”, has sparked a political firestorm in Greece. Proto Thema Sunday publishes key parts of some of the allegations by Mr. Varoufakis against his comrades in SYRIZA and PM Alexis Tsipras, with the former Finance Minister chronicling the first 6 months of SYRIZA in power providing details of the inner workings of the party amid fears of a total economic collapse of Greece that led to the imposition of the crippling capital controls and the near expulsion of the country from the Eurozone. The revelations so far have resulted in a huge backlash, with calls by Greek opposition parties for the setting up of a special parliamentary committee to investigate what happened during that tumultuous period. Major opposition party New Democracy issued a press statement claiming the revelations have irreversibly exposed Greek PM Alexis Tsipras. ND accuses Mr. Tsipras of continuing to remain silent and abstain. “The hour when the Greeks will learn all the truth for those responsible for the downfall of the country is not far”, the statement said. “Proto Thema” Sunday edition brings to light the dialogues between Mr, Tsipras and then Finance Minister Yianis Varoufakis about the plans regarding the € 16 billion following the closing of the Greek banks, as well as the infamous plan X. The book describes how the Tsipras government handled the negotiations with its creditors, outlining the role each government official played during that period.