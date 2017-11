Victoria’s Secret Angels took everybody’s breath away at the 22nd annual Shanghai Fashion Show!

Alessandra Ambrosio, Bella Hadid, Grace Bol, Sara Sampaio, Andrianna Lima and many others gave their best and made the show a memorable experience.

Unfortunately, a few models such as Gigi Hadid didn’t manage to get a visa and didn’t make it to the show…

The rest of the angels, though, set the catwalk on fire!