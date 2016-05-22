Video: Man jumps naked into a lions’ cage to commit suicide (warning: graphic content)

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was said to be in grave condition

A man who stripped naked and entered a lion enclosure in a Chilean zoo has survived, but only after the lions attacking him were shot dead.

Authorities in Santiago confirmed that the two African lions were killed as they severely mauled the 20-year-old man who had broken into their cage early on Saturday.

The man, who has been named by local media as Franco Luis Ferrada Roman, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was said to be in grave condition.

Director of the city’s Metropolitan Zoo Alejandra Montalba said the park was crowded with visitors when the incident occurred.

The young man broke into the enclosure, took off his clothes and jumped into the lions’ cage. At first the lions did not pay any attention to him, but when the man started provoking them, the lions attacked him.

The zookeepers intervened in the attack and shot the two lions in order to save his life.

A suicide note was reportedly later found in the man’s clothing, while witness reported he shouted religious statements as he was mauled.