Anarchist group Rouvikonas released the video of their attack against the offices of British NGO Oxfam in Athens on Thursday. The attack involved 8 people and happened at 10.30 in the morning on Patision Avenue in downtown Athens.

The video shows the members of the group busting into the office as a terrified employee is exiting. The invaders then turn the office desks upside down and spray red paint across the walls. No arrests were made by the Greek police.