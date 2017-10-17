Video of Spanish F-18 crash (videos-photos)

An EF-18 fighter jet has crashed at the Torrejon military base outside Madrid, according to the Spanish Defense Ministry. The ministry confirmed that the pilot has died.

“As a result of the accident, which took place during take-off maneuvers, the fighter pilot has died,” The Ministry of Defense wrote online. The incident occurred shortly after 11am local time Tuesday.

The EF-18, a modified F/A-18 Hornet, was from the 12th wing of the Spanish Air Force, reports El Mundo.

The incident occurred shortly after 11am local time Tuesday. The Defense Ministry later identified the pilot as Lt. Fernando Pérez Serrano, 26, from Murcia.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway, the Ministry of Defense confirmed via Twitter.

The incident took place just five days after another military plane crash claimed the life of pilot Borja Aybar, whose aircraft suffered a malfunction while he conducted landingmaneuvers.

source: RT.com