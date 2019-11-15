Video of young Greek police officer singing “Stand by Me” goes viral (video)

A video of a young police officer singing “Stand by Me” next to a musician in downtown Athens in the area of Monastiraki has gone viral with over 300,000 views on social media.

The officer, in a completely unassuming and calm demeanour can be seen standing next to a street performer who is accompanying him with his guitar, showcasing his admittedly striking vocal range, earning the applause of the bystanders as he performs “Stand by me”.

The video has amassed over 300,000 online so far, with the vast majority of the comments being positive.The 31-year-old serves at the Kallithea Police precinct and had tried his luck at a musical talent show years ago.

Although initially the officer was at risk of facing disciplinary actions, as he was on duty, the Police department will most likely not act against him, following the overwhelming positive reaction by the citizens.