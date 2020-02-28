Video shows migrants try to cross to Greece in Evros

The forces in position prevented them from entering

A video documenting illegal immigrants and refugees trying to cross into Greece from Evros has surfaced.

The video was shot on Friday afternoon and it shows a group of about 400 immigrants trying to enter the country.

They seem to be moving along the fence and trying to get in from the Kastanies area.

However, the forces at that point prevented them from entering.

The Minister of Citizen Protection, Mr. Michalis Chrysochoidis, is in position from Friday morning according to the chief of the National Defence General Staff, General Constantinos Floros.