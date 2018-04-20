Vikings’ Ragnar Lothbrok in Greece! (photos)

The Vikings have “landed” in Greece once again after over a thousand years their famed warrior- ancestors, the Varangians manned the Byzantine Emperors’ guards in the Middle Ages. Well, at least one of them “Ragnar Lothbrok” did.

Australian star Travis Fimmel, the actor who played Ragnar in the highly successful TV series “Vikings”, was spotted in Sounion and shared some photos with his followers on Instagram. The Aussie actor had no problem snapping a few selfies with fans at the Hotel he was staying.

Thank you! @grecotelcapesounio #grecotelcapesounio Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Travis Fimmel (@fimmeltravis) στις 20 Απρ, 2018 στις 1:17 πμ PDT

@grecotelpallasathena Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Travis Fimmel (@fimmeltravis) στις 15 Απρ, 2018 στις 6:31 πμ PDT

