Viral video: Baby stops crying in hands of police officer (video-photos)

A video of a Greek female police officer holding a baby in her arms trying to comfort it after a car crash has gone viral. The incident took place Wednesday afternoon on the road between Nafplio and Argos in the eastern Peloponnese when a vehicle rammed into the rear of a car parked on the side of the road pushing it into the ditch. The female driver was injured and was taken by the ambulance that arrived on the scene. The driver’s baby started crying in the hands of its father at which point a female police officer took the baby from the passenger and the toddler immediately stopped crying.