Vladimir Putin criticizes Greta Thunberg following her UN speech

Vladimir Putin has hit out at environmentalist campaigner Greta Thunberg , claiming she is being used.

The Russian president took aim at the Swedish teenager after she gave a speech to the UN last week, criticising leaders over their lack of action in fighting climate change.

Speaking at an energy conference in Moscow, Putin said the 16-year-old should go and explain to developing countries why they should continue to live in poverty.

Chairing a session called Energy Partnership for Sustainable Growth, he said: “I may disappoint you but I don’t share the common excitement about the speech by Greta Thunberg.

“No one has explained to Greta that the modern world is complex and different and…people in Africa or in many Asian countries want to live at the same wealth level as in Sweden.

“Go and explain to developing countries why they should continue living in poverty and not be like Sweden”.

