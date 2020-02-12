Volkswagen mulling huge investment in Greece

A team of the German automaker company is in Greece

German automaker Volkswagen is exploring the possibility of investing in Greece.

A team of the company’s top executives is in Greece for February 12-13, as part of the ongoing feasibility study carried out by the German automotive industry, for a project on electric islands and autonomous driving.

Deputy Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Kostas Fragogiannis and Volkswagen executives are visiting Kavala and Thassos and will perform an on-site assessment of the data collected for this study.

Final decisions will be reached after a full evaluation of the data and the completion of the study.