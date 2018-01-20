Vote for Athens now as best destination in Europe for 2018!

In an effort to promote European tourism on a global scale, the EU’s portal called “europeanbestdestinations.com” is running its competition for users to have their say on what the best European destination is for 2018. Athens is among the 20 preselected destinations. It is time to go to the site and vote for Athens.

It is the ninth consecutive year users will be able to vote and determine the ranking of the most trendy European destinations to visit in 2018. Let’s make Athens the winner. The votes, coming from everywhere in the world, will be decisive during these three weeks of competition.

go here and vote for Athens