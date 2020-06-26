Watch customer beat supermarket employee bloody with sausage! (warning: graphic video)

A customer in Ukraine attacked a supermarket employee when he was denied the purchase of alcohol. But the crazy thing is that the bulkier customer used sausage as his ‘weapon’ of attack.

The sausage-wielding grocery store customer in Vasylkiv, Ukraine, lost it after the employee told him he was not permitted to buy alcohol before 9 a.m. due to the law.

The smaller guy was smacked across the face with a huge piece of meat outside the store. When he tried to retaliate with a swift kick, he fell on his face and was hit twice more with the sausage, leaving him visibly bloody.

