Greek PM Tsipras addresses the Tripoli Regional Growth Conference

Amid increasing rumours of a government reshuffling and protests outside the building of the conference, Greek PM Alexis Tsipras is addressing the Reconstruction Conference in Tripoli. The Greek PM supported the resignation of Economy Minister Dimitris Papadimitriou saying he had the sensitivity to resign over 23,000 euros, while others disappeared for 23 million, which is “how much the party in the health sector cost”.

Hr went on to say that the government’s plan was to build a post-memorandum Greece and “design that day on solid foundations”. “A tomorrow that will not come by itself. Only with work, consensus, cooperation and solidarity will it arrive. It will not be an easy matter. The denial by the numerous elite is one of the main causes that led us to the crisis and, of course, corruption. Conflict of interest, corruption, disdain of the common good, in the name of an antisocial self-interest, lie behind everything that has made us suffer”, he said.