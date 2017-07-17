Watch preview of rock band Pyx Lax new album (video)

Iconic Greek rock band “Pyx Lax” (literally meaning punching and kicking), are in studio recording their new album after 14 years. The album, which is scheduled to be released at the start of 2018 is under record label Panik Oxygen and will be their first one after 14 years. The band gave a glimpse of their new work by releasing a song titled “Ap’tin Archi-From the Start”, which will be included in the album. The song speaks about the band’s course over the past 30 years. Pyx Lax are celebrating their 30th anniversary with a concert at the Olympic Stadium in Athens on July 18 2018.