Watch scary mini-tsunami of lava as Stromboli volcano erupts in Sicily (video)

A huge plume of smoke and ash was seen billowing above an Italian volcano after it erupted this morning and triggered a mini-tsunami. The Stromboli volcano, off the coast of Italy’s southern island of Sicily, erupted at around noon local time in a deafening explosion. Tourists said they were ‘terrified’ at the sound of the boom and reported a string of minor eruptions before the ‘giant’ one took place.

Witnesses shared shocking footage of the volcano which is one of the most active in the world and has been regularly been erupting since 1932. They said the eruption has left with a ‘metallic taste in our mouths’, as rocks, sand, ash and debris were scattered by the explosion. No casualties have been reported but nearby beaches were evacuated as a precaution.

