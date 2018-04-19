Watch this drone video capture ancient Greek site of Mycenae (VIDEO)

The UNESCO World Heritage Site is renowned for its technical and artistic achievements but also its spiritual wealth

The ancient site of Mycenae, the kingdom of mythical Agamemnon, first sung of by Homer in his epics, has been captured in all its glory in a drone video.

Mycenae, located about 90 kilometers (56 miles) southwest of Athens, in the north-eastern Peloponnese, is regarded as the most important and richest palatial center of the Late Bronze Age in Greece.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site is renowned for its technical and artistic achievements but also its spiritual wealth, which spread around the Mediterranean world between 1600 and 1100 BC and played a vital role in the development of classical Greek culture.

The palatial administrative system, the monumental architecture, the impressive artifacts and the first testimonies of Greek language, preserved on Linear B tablets, are unique elements of the Mycenaean culture; a culture that inspired the great poet Homer to compose his famous epics.

At its peak in 1350 BC, the citadel and lower town had a population of 30,000 and an area of 32 hectares.

UNESCO says that the monuments of Mycenae maintain their authenticity since the various restoration works carried out in the past were based on the international standards for the intervention on monuments, on archaeological evidence and on architectural remains of the Mycenaean period.

Source: Tasos Kokkinidis/greekreporter