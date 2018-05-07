Watch Vladimir Putin oath ceremony from Kremlin (live streaming)

May, 07 2018

The swearing-in ceremony is to take place at the Andreyevsky Hall of the Kremlin Grand Palace

Vladimir Putin is taking the oath of office in the Kremlin after being re-elected as president for a fourth term. The swearing-in ceremony is to take place at the Andreyevsky Hall of the Kremlin Grand Palace.

