Weather to deteriorate over weekend with heavy rain and strong winds

The weather will be taking a turn for the worse over the weekend, with a forecast of increased clouds across the country, rains and sporadic storms in Crete and Euboea, as well as rainfalls or isolated storms in places in the eastern and southern regions of mainland Greece, western Macedonia and the Cyclades. Rain and thunderstorms are also expected in the early hours in the Ionian Sea, phenomena that will gradually fall off. Stormy winds are expected for the Aegean Sea, while temperatures will fall sharply mainly in the eastern and southern parts of the country.