Weatherman breaks wind on air! (video)

Weathermen are used to telling us about sunshine, rain and wind – but this broadcaster appears to be more keen on a different kind of wind.

Amusing footage has been shared of a US weatherman apparently trying to disguise breaking wind while reporting the weekend’s forecast.

But is everything as it seems?

The video of WPMI Chief Meteorologist Chris Dunn begins very normally, as he says: “…You get one or two of those isolated spots on Saturday. Same thing for Sunday through 5pm.

“A fairly quiet weekend…”

The weather may be quiet, but not everything is in the video clip.

While announcing what the temperatures in various places are going to be, Mr Dunn appears to take a small pause.

The weatherman then takes a step backwards, appears to crouch down slightly bending his knees, before a squeaky noise is heard.

He then casually continues going through the forecast, pointing at different places on the map behind him.

source: mirror.co.uk