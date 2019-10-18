What attacked a 13-foot great white shark pulled from the ocean? One that is even bigger… (photos)

Ocean researchers pulled a 13-foot great white shark from the sea – which had bite marks from an even bigger predator.

The giant shark, named Vimy by researchers, was caught off the coast of Nova Scotia earlier this month.

But however big Vimy is, there was a shark that was even bigger in the waters, experts discovered.

The large great white was found with an enormous bloody bite wound along his head.

The team that found him, US-based OCEARCH, said the bite must have come from a shark measuring a minimum of 14 feet.

They said Vimy’s attacker had to be “significantly bigger”.

“It was clear that something had just grabbed his entire head,” said OCEARCH’s Chris Fischer.

