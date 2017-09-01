What did these celebrities do before fame? (photos)

Sep, 01 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

From lawyers to drug dealers

We love them from the movies they starred in or the songs they sang. But what did they do before they became famous?

1. Steve Buscemi was a firefighter

cele1

2. Harrison Ford was a carpenter

cele2

3. Christopher Lee was in the secret intelligence agency

cele3

4. Johnny Depp sold TVs

cele4

5. Rihanna was in the army!

cele5

6. Brad Pitt was a mascot for Pollo Loco

cele6

7. Hugh Jackman was a gymnast

cele7

8. George Clooney sold female shoes

cele8

9. David Bowie worked as a delivery boy for a meat shop

cele9

10. Kate Blanchet prepared sandwiches at a food store

cele10

11. Sandra Bullock was a waitress at a Manhattan restaurant

cele11

12. Tim Allen was a drug dealer

cele12

13. Gerard Butler was an intern at a lwa office

cele13

14. Michelle Pfeiffer was a cashier at a supermarket

cele14

15. Bradley Cooper worked as a doorman at Morgan’s Hotel

cele15

16. Jennifer Lopez worked at law firm

cele16

Tags With: