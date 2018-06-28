Where are the world’s landmines? (infographic)

Due to their indiscriminate and devastating effects, the long-lasting threat posed by their presence and the painstaking efforts required to remove them, anti-personnel landmines have rightfully been prohibited by the United Nations since 1997 – a treaty joined by over 150 countries. Nevertheless, there is still an alarmingly large number of them contaminating countries across the world.

This infographic presents facts and figures from the Landmine and Cluster Munition Monitor, shedding light on the places landmines still threaten life, the countries with the largest stockpiles and the progress being made in the fight to clear the contaminated areas.

source: statista