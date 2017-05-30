Where is the most expensive petrol in the EU? (infographic)

The vacation period is virtually upon us with summer officially starting tomorrow. Those considering a trip around Europe by car should pay special attention; these are the places were you better avoid filling up your tank. The chart is based on the data provided by the European Commission and shows that if you want to avoid emptying your pocket by filling your petrol tank then Italy, the Netherlands and Greece are not the perfect place to drive a car around. Greece has an average rate per litre of 1.524, the third most expensive in the EU after Italy (1.540) and the Netherlands (1.535). At the bottom end of the chart are Ireland and the UK with 1.379 euros per litre and 1.386, respectively.

