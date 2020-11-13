Where Were U.S. Presidents Born? (infographic)

Even though President-elect Joe Biden was a senator from Delaware and is often associated with the state, he was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania before moving to the country’s second-smallest state as a child. Delaware might have missed its chance to be the birthplace of a president, but that fate is not uncommon. Only 21 of the 50 states can claim to be birthplaces of at least one president. Florida and Michigan are the most populous states that have never send a native-born son (or daughter) to the White House. Despite being from the county’s fifth-most populous state, Biden is only the second president who was born in Pennsylvania.

Most presidents were born in Virginia (8), followed by Ohio (7), New York (5), and Massachusetts (4).

Only so-called natural-born US citizens (or those born abroad, but only to parents at least one of whom was a U.S. citizen at the time) can become President of the United States. President Barack Obama is the only president who wasn’t born in the contiguous United States. He remains the only president from Hawaii.

