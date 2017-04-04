Where will Greeks and foreigners travel for their Easter break (photos)

Greek prefer domestic destinations for their Easter holiday breaks, according to travel search engine “Trivago.gr”. Corfu, Rome and Monemvsasia are their top 3 picks for this year’s Easter holidays, with Rome falling from top spot after three years in a row. Last year 8 from 10 Easter holiday destinations were in foreign countries, a trend that has reversed this year, as Greeks chose 5 out of 10 destinations at home.

Only Corfu and Nafplio were in the Greeks’ top ten preferences last year, in comparison to this year’s list where Monemvasia, Santorini and Ioannina also made the list. Paris came in 4th, London 5th with Amsterdam and Venice making up the list. Overall the average costs for the season’s holidays recorded a rise.

Rome went up by 26%, London by 23% and Nafplio was up by 11%. Greeks choose to stay at 4 star hotels (34%) with 3 star preferences coming in second with 28%. The average stay in Corfu, Santorini, Nafplio and Monemvasia is 3 days, while 4 days was the average stay in Rome, Paris, London and Amsterdam.

When it comes to inbound tourism for the period, 7 from 10 nationalities that chose Greece searched Athens as their destination, with the French and Italians taking the top two spots.

Swedes, Romanians and Austrians followed. Serbs, who chose Thessaloniki were fifth overall. The data from the survey were collected between January 19 and March 11.

