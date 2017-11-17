Which countries sleep the most? (Infographic)

Which countries are getting the most sleep on average? If you live in the Netherlands or New Zealand, you’ll probably manage to get slightly more than eight hours per night, according to a study published in the journal Science Advances. However, if you live in Japan or Singapore, you’ll probably sleep about a half hour less then eight hours. While that might not seem like much, the study claims that even a half hour of less sleep can have a detrimental effect on your health over time. The sleeping gap between countries is more than likely due to cultural and social factors.

source: statista