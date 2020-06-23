“White Lives Matter” banner flies over English Premier League match (video)

Many condemned it as racist

A plane carrying a banner with the phrase “White Lives Matter Burnley” flew over the stadium hosting the Burnley vs. Manchester City Premier League match causing some reactions.

Many took this action as being racist, amid the worldwide reactions in light of the Black Lives Matters protests following the murder of of African-American George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, USA.

The incident occurred as Manchester City and Burnley F.C. players took a knee to support Black Lives Matter before their match on Monday.

As the Premier League has started up, players have taken knees before games to support Black Lives Matter. Players’ jerseys have also read “Black Lives Matter” on the back.

Burnley put out a statement shortly after play began condemning the “White Lives Matter” banner.