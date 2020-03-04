Who is Kubrat Pulev’s girlfriend Andrea? (photos)

Kubrat Pulev is set to fight Anthony Joshua this summer, three years after pulling out of their original bout.

The Bulgarian will face the Brit on June 20 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but what do we know about his girlfriend?

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. #andreasoledad Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Andrea (@andreabulgaria) στις 26 Φεβ, 2020 στις 11:45 πμ PST

And the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) have now decided to withhold his licence, branding his behaviour “disgusting, unwelcome and unlawful”.

But girlfriend Andrea appears to be sticking by her man, posting a picture of the two kissing on Instagram today (March 29).

Who is Andrea?

Andrea was born in Sofia, Bulgaria in 1987.

During her teenage years she won numerous beauty pageants including Miss Sofia and Miss Tourism Bulgaria.

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Alone on the beach Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Andrea (@andreabulgaria) στις 2 Φεβ, 2020 στις 8:28 πμ PST

She then met Romanian singer Costi Ionita, and together they produced the track Samo Moi and became one of the Balkans most famous duos.

She has won over 30 awards like “Balkan Star” on “Beogradski Pobednik” in Belgrade, “European Performer of the Year on “Kralevski Festival” in Kraljevo Serbia, “Balkan Star” on “Montefolk Awards” in Montenegro.

Andrea is huge on social media, with over 300,000 Instagram followers.

She often posts stunning photos of herself in beachwear and evening wear.

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. We’re slow dancing in a burning room Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Andrea (@andreabulgaria) στις 29 Φεβ, 2020 στις 2:26 μμ PST

And she regularly tweets in support of Pulev, and previously encouraged fans to buy tickets to watch his win over Hughie Fury in Sofia. Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Ô, Wanderess, Wanderess When did you feel your most euphoric kiss? Was I the source of your greatest bliss? Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Andrea (@andreabulgaria) στις 23 Φεβ, 2020 στις 7:28 πμ PST

Source: The Sun