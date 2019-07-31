Why Tesla’s colossal Megapack battery is a big deal

It’s been two years since Tesla hit the switch on the world’s largest battery in South Australia — you know, the one Elon Musk made a bet to build in 100 days or he’d pay for it. Now the company’s unveiled another colossal project.

Following the success of the Powerpack system, the tech giant has unveiled the dramatically named Megapack, a giant new battery product designed “to match global demand for massive battery storage projects.”

Tesla completed installing the world’s biggest lithium ion battery, a Powerpack system with 100 megawatts of capacity, in South Australia in November 2017. Connected to Neoen’s Hornsdale Wind Farm near Jamestown, three hours’ drive from Adelaide, the Powerpack system was meant to alleviate some of the state’s severe energy issues.

