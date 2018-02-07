Will Panathinaikos leave the Euroleague?

In an unprecedented move, the owner of Panathinaikos basketball club, Dimitris Giannakopoulos decided to ask the team’s fans about whether the club should continue taking part in the Euroleague after Europe’s top basketball league rejected an appeal made by Pana’s owner for the suspension of a penalty imposed on him. The club’s administration released a statement informing the fans that it would hold a referendum asking them to decide if the team should remain in the league. The statement stressed that the result would take immediate effect. The Greek club has won the trophy 6 times and is considered one of the top teams in European basketball.