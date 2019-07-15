Will Smith and family in Greece (photos-videos)

Hollywood superstar Will Smith is vacationing in Greece for a second time.

Will, wife Jada, and their children Willow and Trey posted photos and videos on their social media.

The mother-daughter duo partook in the age-old tradition of moisturizing and greasing one’s scalp. In the video posted on Instagram, Willow can be seen greasing her mother’s scalp while they are on a beautiful boat, with Will cracking a joke about greasing hair in Greece.

In 2017 the famous family had visited Greece with their luxurious yacht and explored the Ionian Islands.

The family had drawn media attention when they all started cleaning a beach at a beach in Antipaxos.

Greece seems to be growing on the Smiths.

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Grease in Greece 😆 Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) στις 14 Ιούλ, 2019 στις 6:50 πμ PDT