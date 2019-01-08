Woman calls JetBlue staff member a “rapist” & threatens that she has a gun in viral video

A woman scheduled to fly JetBlue on Sunday ended up being restrained by police at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after having an outburst at the gate.

According to a viral video on Instagram, the unnamed female passenger was seemingly one of many who were held at the airport for 10 hours after technical issues forced the airline to delay the flight while waiting for another aircraft. However, representatives from JetBlue tell Yahoo Lifestyle, “The customer in the viral video was scheduled on a flight which did not experience any major delays.” Instead, she was denied boarding from another aircraft because she was intoxicated.

“On January 6, crew members at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport requested assistance from local law enforcement after a customer was denied boarding for indications of intoxication and became disruptive,” a spokesperson from JetBlue Corporate Communications says.

The resulting hysteria was caught on camera where the woman was heard screaming at staff and seen hoisting herself up onto the JetBlue counter.

“Who does that to a woman like me?” she screamed, before continuing to yell, “Get me out of here.”

It became even worse when she called the male staff member a “rapist” and threatened that she had a gun on her, claiming that she was homeless. Moments later, she grabbed her bag and walked off while other passengers whispered about her threats.

A second video then shows the woman being arrested by local law enforcement. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately respond to Yahoo Lifestyle’s request for comment. However, the man behind the Instagram post says that it was “the end of chaos.”

“I did this guys job for 4 years with that exact airline,” someone commented on the video, referencing the staff member who was screamed at. “This is why I longer do that job.”

