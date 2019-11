Woman found dead with python wrapped around her neck in house of snakes

A woman was found dead with a large python coiled around her neck. On Wednesday night Laura Hurst was discovered unresponsive in a home with a large python wrapped around her neck. Benton County Sheriff Don Munson, who owns the house, found the 36-year-old and moved quickly to take the reticulated python off her.

Sadly he was too late. Ms Hurst was known to have kept a large number of pet snakes at Sheriff Munson’s home in Battle Ground, Indiana.

