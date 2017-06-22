Eurobasket 2017: Greece vs. Turkey (starts at 4pm)

After defeating Russia (62-58), one of the tournament’s favourites, in the quarter finals of the 2017 Women Eurobasket, the Greek national basketball team will attempt to clinch a spot in the semi-finals today against Turkey at 4pm (Greek time). If successful, it will be the second time the women national team secured a berth in the best 4 teams in Europe after 2009. Team manager Kostas Keramidas said his team proved it can achieve great victories, adding he believes they can go all the way to the final. In the other matches Belgium will face Italy, Spain will go up against Latvia and France will play against Slovakia. Stay tuned for live updates.