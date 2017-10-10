World Cup Qualifiers: Greece – Gibraltar 1-0 (1st Half)

Belgium with its victory in Bosnia and Slovenia with a draw with Scotland, made Greece’s job tonight easier. Greece, on her side, won inside Cyprus and now what separates us from the participating in the group of eight teams that will try to get the last four European tickets for the World Cup in Russia, is Gibraltar.

In the first half Greece played really aggressively but failed to make its presence noticed at Gibraltar’s goalposts.

However, at 32′ Torosidis scored for Greece, bringing the desired objective closer than ever.

This is the score of the first half.

The Greek team is expected to play more freely now in the second half and try to secure the victory, but should be careful at the same time as Gibraltar is not going to lose without a fight.