World leaders condemn London terrorist attack

World leaders have condemned the terrorist attack in London that cost the lives of seven people, leaving at least 48 injured. US President Donald Trump spoke to Mrs May to offer his condolences for the “brutal” terror attack, the White House said.

He has also tweeted condolences and support.

Mr Trump wrote: “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U.K, we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!”

The US State Department said the US was ready to provide assistance to UK authorities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the London “terrorist attack” and sent “profound condolences” to the British people, the Kremlin said.

“Putin expresses his profound condolences for the British people and condemns the terrorist attack carried out hours ago in London,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Germany was “resolutely at Britain’s side”. ”Today we are united across borders in horror and mourning, but also in determination,” Ms Merkel said in a statement.

“For Germany, I reiterate that in the fight against all forms of terrorism, we are resolutely at Britain’s side.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said: “France is more than ever at the side of the United Kingdom in response to this new tragedy.

“My thoughts are with victims and their loved ones.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadians “stand united” with London.

“Awful news from London tonight. We’re monitoring the situation,” Trudeau said on Twitter.

During a reception with parliamentary press, Mr Trudeau added: “Canadians stand united in sending our love and support to our friends in London.”

European Council President Donald Tusk said: “My heart and mind are in London after another cowardly attack. Europe stands by UK in fight against terrorism.”

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said: “Following latest London incidents with horror. Thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Please stay safe.”

President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani said: “We mourn in solidarity with the victims and the families of heinous London Bridge attack.These acts must be stopped. #UnitedAgainstTerrorism.”

Spanish premier Mariano Rajoy offered “solidarity and support” and Lithuania’s President Dalia Grybauskaite said that the “London spirit” was “stronger than fear”.

Belgian PM Charles Michel said: “A new tragedy in London, we all stand with UK.”

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said two of its citizens have been affected by the attack.

source: rte.ie