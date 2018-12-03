World Travel Awards 2018: Greek tourism picks up multiple awards

Aristi Mountain Resort & Villas was awarded the title of best eco-accommodation in the world

Greece received a series of international awards (hotels, organisations, management companies etc) at this year’s World Travel Awards (WTA), during the Grand Final Gala Ceremony 2018 which was held in the historic Pátio da Galé in Lisbon.

Hundreds of top personalities from the global travel and tourism industry attended the WTA Awards Ceremony, which has been held every year since 1993, recognising and rewarding excellence in all sectors of tourism worldwide.

Aristi Mountain Resort & Villas was awarded the title of best eco-accommodation in the world, while HotelBrain was picked as the top hotel management company for 2018.

Athens was the top city break destination in Europe and the Acropolis picked up the award as Europe’s top attraction for 2018, the Peloponnese as the best beach destination, the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) as the best national tourism strategy provider, Aegean as the best regional airline and the Grand Resort Lagonissi won the first European award in the Luxury resort category and Luxury resort for wedding travel.

The following Greek companies, destinations, and hotels received European honours…

Europe’s Leading Beach Destination 2018 | Peloponnese

Europe’s Leading Beach Hotel 2018 | Porto Zante Villas & Spa

Europe’s Leading Boutique Hotel 2018 | Kivotos Mykonos

Europe’s Leading City Break Destination 2018 | Athena

Europe’s Leading Destination Management Company 2018 | Mideast Travel Worldwide

Europe’s Leading Hotel Management Company 2018 | HotelBrain

Europe’s Leading Luxury Island Resort 2018 | Grand Resort Lagonissi

Europe’s Leading Luxury Lifestyle Resort 2018 | Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Porto Heli

Europe’s Leading Luxury Villa Resort 2018 | Elounda Beach Hotel & Villas

Europe’s Leading Luxury Wedding Resort 2018 | Grand Resort Lagonissi

Europe’s Leading National Tourism Strategy & Campaign 2018 | GNTO

Europe’s Leading New Resort 2018 | Lesante Blu Exclusive Beach Resort

Europe’s Leading Regional Airline 2018 | Aegean Airlines

Europe’s Leading Seafront Resort 2018 | Elounda Bay Palace

Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2018 | Acropolis

Europe’s Leading Villa Resort 2018 | Porto Zante Villas & Spa