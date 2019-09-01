“World’s chillest man” doesn’t let armed robber kill his buzz! (video)

A St. Louis bar patron is being called the “world’s chillest man” for the unfazed way he dealt with an armed robber on Monday.

Tony Tovar was at a neighborhood bar called Behrmanns when a gunman entered. The robber demanded all the customers and staff get on the ground and hand over their cash and phones, according to NBC News.

However, Tovar didn’t flinch or do much of anything else.

Surveillance video obtained by “Inside Edition” shows Tovar continuing to sit at the bar, sipping his beer and checking his phone.

