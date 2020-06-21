Wow! Photographer Evelyn could easily be a model! (photos)

Evelyn Korniliou is a photographer, but could easily have been a model herself. The blonde, blue-eyed photographer has an incredible face and and a beautiful curvaceous body which she often shows off on social media, as she is very active on Instagram with her alluring poses and tattoos adorning her figure.

Recently, Evelyn has been sharing photos more frequently with her fans taking advantage of the hot weather.

Striking some sexy poses in swimsuits, she has been flaunting her tattoos on various parts of her body.